Open Menu

New Oil & Gas Resources To Help Boost Economy Of Pakistan: Ex OGRA Member Arif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 PM

New Oil & Gas resources to help boost economy of Pakistan: Ex OGRA member Arif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ex member of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Muhammad Arif on Friday revealed that Pakistani experts with

the help of friendly country have discovered new resources of oil and gas in the deep sea water that would help boost

economy of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the oil and gas resources in the deep sea water could be a game changer

for Pakistan. He said every year, we are spending a huge amount for exploring oil and gas resources.

In reply to a question, he said after the identification of new gas and oil reserves, we can revive the economy

of this country in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Gas

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan