New Oil & Gas resources to help boost economy of Pakistan: Ex OGRA member Arif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ex member of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Muhammad Arif on Friday revealed that Pakistani experts with

the help of friendly country have discovered new resources of oil and gas in the deep sea water that would help boost

economy of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the oil and gas resources in the deep sea water could be a game changer

for Pakistan. He said every year, we are spending a huge amount for exploring oil and gas resources.

In reply to a question, he said after the identification of new gas and oil reserves, we can revive the economy

of this country in a befitting manner.