New OPD At Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Made Functional

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made functional

The new OPD (Out Patient Department) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital has been made functional here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The new OPD (Out Patient Department) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital has been made functional here on Monday.

The best treatment facilities will be available to patients through new OPD, said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh during his visit to the hospital.

He inspected the medical facilities, pharmacy, plantation, cleanliness, and other arrangements.

Medical Superintendent Dr Attaul Monam briefed the DC.

