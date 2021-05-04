UrduPoint.com
New PAF Air Base To Be Made In Notal Area Of Naseerabad: DC Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

New PAF air base to be made in Notal area of Naseerabad: DC Azhar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force ((PAF) proposed a land to be acquired to establish the air base in Notal area of Naseerabad District.

Pakistan Air Force along with District administration Naseerabad visited the Notal area, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shezad a delegation of PAF visited over a proposed land to be acquired for establishing air base.

After cordial meeting, the lingering project will be taken up with board of Revenue.

This will develop the abyss of Notal area mostly uncultivated into a develop area which will finally shift focus from Jaccobabad to Naseerabad.

Around 26000 acres to be acquired and rate of private land had been fixed in 2020, 200000/ acre from 1/2 km from Railway line and similarly state land Rs.175000/ acre. This will be soon materialized and opened up the opportunity doors for locals and development of District Naseerabad.

