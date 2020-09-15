New Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association office inaugurated

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Chairman Abrar Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the new office of PCMA here at PCSIR Housing Society Phase-2.

Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai addressed the inaugural ceremony while PCMA members who attended the ceremony highly appreciated the office location for being closer to the Lahore Expo Center, says a press release.

Earlier, the office was located at Eden heights, Jail Road at a very small space facing a problems of parking.

Addressing the chemical manufacturing community, PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad informed that his meetings with government authorities had brought positive results and the government had pledged to extend full support for development of chemical manufacturing within the country to substitute billions Dollars import of chemical every year from abroad.

He urged the chemical industry's stakeholders to make united effortsthrough PCMA platform to get the favourable policy framework forchemical industry.

