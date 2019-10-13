New park to be made at Pir Khursheed Colony: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has announced that a new park will be made at Pir Khursheed Colony to provide recreational facilities to people of the area.

After planting a sapling at Shah Shams Park here on Sunday, he said that maximum trees and flowers would planted at parks and green-belts of the city.

He said that the provincial government would facilitate the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for beautification of the historical city. He lauded the role of PHA in making city green and beautiful.

The minister said that the incumbent government was using all resources to facilitate masses to improve their livelihood.

He said that all departments were participating in clean and green Punjab project, adding that the project would be made successful.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said on the occasion that people from all walks of life were participating in the tree plantation campaign.

He said that visits of different ministers and other public office holders to parks reflected the interest of the government in development and beautification of the city.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zaheeruddin Alezai and others were also present.