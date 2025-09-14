New Parking Facility At Pak Secretariat Opens To Public In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A newly constructed parking facility at the Pak Secretariat has officially opened for use by government employees and the general public, aiming to tackle long-standing parking challenges in Islamabad’s Federal administrative hub.
Spanning approximately 133,729 square feet, the facility can accommodate a large number of vehicles, providing much-needed relief for employees of key government offices and visitors to the area, said CDA spokesperson.
Talking to APP, he said the project also benefits personnel working in nearby government and semi-government offices.
“This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to improve civic facilities and develop Islamabad into a well-planned, public-friendly city,” he said, quoting Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa as saying.
“Resolving a fundamental issue like parking will reduce traffic congestion and save citizens valuable time and energy.
”
The spokesperson said CDA chairman praised the teams involved in the project, emphasizing that the facility will enhance convenience for both government employees and the public.
He stressed that vehicles must be parked only in designated spaces and that clear signboards should guide visitors to ensure an organized and efficient system.
High standards of security, lighting, and cleanliness are to be maintained for public safety and comfort.
Looking ahead, he said Chairman CDA indicated that similar modern parking projects will be rolled out in other busy areas of Islamabad to address growing vehicle pressure and population density.
“CDA is committed to creating every possible convenience for citizens, and all available resources are being utilized to achieve this,” he added.
