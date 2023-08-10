New parking stand for lawyers, citizens at Shell Chowk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that in order to reduce traffic pressure in Kutchery (courts) area, arrangements have been made for motorcycle and vehicle parking at Shell Chowk for lawyers and citizens

Addressing a meeting of Municipal Corporation Sialkot officials here on Thursday, he ordered that smart signboards should be displayed at important squares and roads of the city and the damaged signboards should be repaired.

He said that work on rehabilitation project of Talab Sheikh Moula Bakhsh should be completed soon and drainage of rainwater from stadium ground should be arranged.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner about Iqbal Library, Wall of Sialkot and repair of lights at Sublime Flyover. While Municipal Officer Finance Rana Saqlain informed the deputy commissioner about details of the income and expenditure of the Municipal Corporation.

The DC also reviewed approval of maps and construction of commercial buildings within the municipal corporation limits.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ijaz and local officials of Regulation and Planning Wing.