UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Parks, Green Belts Being Made In City: Janjua

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

New parks, green belts being made in city: Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua Friday said that new parks and green belts were being made in the city under clean and green project.

Presiding over a meeting of horticulture officers of the department here , he said that basic purpose of tree plantation and new parks was to control environmental pollution and improve healthy activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza directed officers to speed up work on development projects and complete ongoing development projects within the given time.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material. He said that development work continued at seven parks including Shah Shams park. He asked officers to visit sites on daily basis and submit report to DG office.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

15 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

34 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

34 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

49 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.