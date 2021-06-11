New parks, green belts being made in city: Janjua

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua Friday said that new parks and green belts were being made in the city under clean and green project.

Presiding over a meeting of horticulture officers of the department here , he said that basic purpose of tree plantation and new parks was to control environmental pollution and improve healthy activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza directed officers to speed up work on development projects and complete ongoing development projects within the given time.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material. He said that development work continued at seven parks including Shah Shams park. He asked officers to visit sites on daily basis and submit report to DG office.