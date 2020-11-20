New patrolling plan devised for effective security in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Friday chalked out better-quality patrolling plan to ensure effective security in the Capital according to which more than 30 vehicles would patrol in various sectors to maintain vigilance against anti-social elements.

The plan has been devised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed which would be implemented with immediate effect. Police officials deputed at police stations from rank of Constable to Inspector would perform patrolling duties in a particular area. Each policeman would be rotated after six months and to be transferred in other Zone.

Police source said that the purpose of this patrolling plan is to eradicate crime from the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that capital police also finalized a night patrolling plan covering all sectors of the city and checking would be conducted by erecting police pickets at entry and exit points of the residential areas under this new policing strategy.

He said that additional strength and falcon vehicles have been provided to all Zonal SPs following this new policing strategy.

He said that all these measures were being taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens who should also cooperate with police to avoid any inconvenience.