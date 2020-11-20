UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Patrolling Plan Devised For Effective Security In Capital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

New patrolling plan devised for effective security in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Friday chalked out better-quality patrolling plan to ensure effective security in the Capital according to which more than 30 vehicles would patrol in various sectors to maintain vigilance against anti-social elements.

The plan has been devised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed which would be implemented with immediate effect. Police officials deputed at police stations from rank of Constable to Inspector would perform patrolling duties in a particular area. Each policeman would be rotated after six months and to be transferred in other Zone.

Police source said that the purpose of this patrolling plan is to eradicate crime from the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that capital police also finalized a night patrolling plan covering all sectors of the city and checking would be conducted by erecting police pickets at entry and exit points of the residential areas under this new policing strategy.

He said that additional strength and falcon vehicles have been provided to all Zonal SPs following this new policing strategy.

He said that all these measures were being taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens who should also cooperate with police to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

1 minute ago

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

46 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.