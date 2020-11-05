UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New PC-I For Manchora Dam Payment Causes Delay: DC Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

New PC-I for Manchora dam payment causes delay: DC Mansehra

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Thursday said that we are well aware of the payment delays to the Manchora dam victims owing to the new PC-I

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Thursday said that we are well aware of the payment delays to the Manchora dam victims owing to the new PC-I.

While talking to a delegation of victims led by MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed DC further said that according to the first PC-I only 220 million rupees were allocated for the land acquisition but after an increase in payments which was about 1.11 billion rupees we have prepared a new PC-I and sent for approval to the provincial government which has caused the delay in payments to the victims.

Dr. Qasim stated that the dam would rehabilitate the agriculture sector, develop the area and would bring prosperity.

He further said that the project has been commenced which would be constructed on more than1000 Kanal land, the dam would cater to the domestic water supply of Oghi Tehsil and also supply water for agriculture purposes.

Through Manchora dam the agricultural land of Agror, Tanawal to Darband would be benefitted, the reservoir of the dam would also be utilized for yachting and would also be used as a picnic point in the area, adding the DC said.

He said that after the construction of the dam the groundwater level would be increased which provides clean drinking water to the area.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Dam Mansehra Oghi Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE net investment in non-financial assets rose to ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia holds meeting wit ..

7 minutes ago

ETPB regrets India media propaganda against Kartar ..

4 minutes ago

WHO in Touch With Denmark Over Mutated Strain of C ..

4 minutes ago

DG Health Services organizes free eye camps Mohman ..

4 minutes ago

GB people to not allow PML- N to set up corruption ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.