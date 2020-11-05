New PC-I for Manchora dam payment causes delay: DC Mansehra

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Thursday said that we are well aware of the payment delays to the Manchora dam victims owing to the new PC-I

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Thursday said that we are well aware of the payment delays to the Manchora dam victims owing to the new PC-I.

While talking to a delegation of victims led by MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed DC further said that according to the first PC-I only 220 million rupees were allocated for the land acquisition but after an increase in payments which was about 1.11 billion rupees we have prepared a new PC-I and sent for approval to the provincial government which has caused the delay in payments to the victims.

Dr. Qasim stated that the dam would rehabilitate the agriculture sector, develop the area and would bring prosperity.

He further said that the project has been commenced which would be constructed on more than1000 Kanal land, the dam would cater to the domestic water supply of Oghi Tehsil and also supply water for agriculture purposes.

Through Manchora dam the agricultural land of Agror, Tanawal to Darband would be benefitted, the reservoir of the dam would also be utilized for yachting and would also be used as a picnic point in the area, adding the DC said.

He said that after the construction of the dam the groundwater level would be increased which provides clean drinking water to the area.