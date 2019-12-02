UrduPoint.com
New P&D Chairman Chairs Maiden Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:36 PM

New P&D chairman chairs maiden meeting

Newly-appointed chairman of Punjab Planning & Development Board Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh chaired the maiden meeting with all the P&D Board members, senior chiefs, chiefs of development sectors, Administration Wing of P&D here at Committee Room of P&D Complex on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Newly-appointed chairman of Punjab Planning & Development board Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh chaired the maiden meeting with all the P&D Board members, senior chiefs, chiefs of development sectors, Administration Wing of P&D here at Committee Room of P&D Complex on Monday.

He said on the occasion that contribution of P&D to economic progress would be kept on fast track. No doubt, he added, the Planning and Development Board was the principal planning organisation at the provincial level.

Earlier, former Chairman P&D Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani called on the newly-appointed Chairman P&D in his office and discussed new and on-going development projects in the province.

