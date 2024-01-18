Open Menu

New PEC Punjab Takes Charge

Published January 18, 2024

New PEC Punjab takes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Newly-posted Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his office here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson of PEC Punjab, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Channar welcomed the provincial election chief on his arrival at the PEC office. Aijaz Anwar Chohan also chaired an introductory meeting of the officers wherein the director elections gave a detailed briefing regarding the preparations for the general elections, to be held on February 8, 2024.

Addressing the meeting, the PEC Punjab urged the officers to perform their duties with hard work, honesty and integrity and establish a strong chain of communication with their field officers to ensure timely completion of all stages of the general elections.

He said that punctuality and dedication should be ensured in the office so that all the affairs were completed in a good manner. He further said that the conduct of transparent elections in the province of Punjab would be ensured at all cost and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. All the PEC Punjab officers should perform this important national responsibility as an organized team, he added.

