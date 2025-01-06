New Peshawar Valley Housing Project To Be Completed Soon: Amjad Ali
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Dr Amjad Ali, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing Monday announced that the province's largest residential project, New Peshawar Valley, spanning an area of 117,000 kanals, would soon reach completion.
Previously under the supervision of the Local Government, the project had now been handed over to the Housing Department to expedite its progress, following the model of other successful housing schemes.
He said this during a meeting with the new Secretary of the Housing Department, Khayam Hassan here.
Amjad Ali emphasized the increased responsibilities of the Housing Department and stated that projects like the Jalozai Housing Scheme were also being expanded through private partnerships.
The Special Assistant urged housing department officials and staff to work with greater dedication to ensure the timely completion of these initiatives.
