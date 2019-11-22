UrduPoint.com
New Plans Of Maulana Showed He Was Politically Panic: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

New plans of Maulana showed he was politically panic: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the new plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman showed that he was politically panic.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said his statement about offer of posts to him was an attempt to counter embarrassment which he suffered due to his failure in achieving his aims.

She said Maulana suffered political humiliation for a single seat of Parliament.

He came to take resignation but had to be content with assurances only, she added.

She said people of Pakistan rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman and showed that they were against invasion, chaotic politics and extremism.

