New planters to be placed on Mall Road: Muzaffar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan has said that new planters will be placed on the Mall Road to enhance the beauty.

He said this while talking to media after visiting the Mall Road, Assembly Hall and Botanical Garden Park on Wednesday.

More steps would be taken to further beautify the garden in assembly hall, he added.

DG said that renovation work of the Botanical garden must be improved to make it more better adding that all resources would be utilized to make provincial capital lush green.

Muzaffar directed the staff of the parks to behave well with the visitors besides providing them proper guidance.