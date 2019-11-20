UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Planters To Be Placed On Mall Road: Muzaffar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

New planters to be placed on Mall Road: Muzaffar Khan

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan has said that new planters will be placed on the Mall Road to enhance the beauty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan has said that new planters will be placed on the Mall Road to enhance the beauty.

He said this while talking to media after visiting the Mall Road, Assembly Hall and Botanical Garden Park on Wednesday.

More steps would be taken to further beautify the garden in assembly hall, he added.

DG said that renovation work of the Botanical garden must be improved to make it more better adding that all resources would be utilized to make provincial capital lush green.

Muzaffar directed the staff of the parks to behave well with the visitors besides providing them proper guidance.

Related Topics

Assembly Road Media All

Recent Stories

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

4 minutes ago

China's one year loan prime rate falls

41 seconds ago

Smog grips Lahore again

44 seconds ago

PTI's appeal against ECP's decision adjourned till ..

10 minutes ago

'One PM disqualified, another sent packing', says ..

25 minutes ago

PTI Foreign funding case: Rehbar Committee demands ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.