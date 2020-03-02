New PMSA chief takes over charge

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Flag Officer, Sea Training, Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib on Monday assumed the command of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) as its Director General.

A press release of PMSA said here that Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib was commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1988 and had realizedhis professional obligations in different capacities including commanding officer and squadron command of PN war ships.

