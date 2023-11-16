Open Menu

New Police Station Inaugurates In Torghar District

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan, marked the inauguration of the newly established Mirah Police Station in Torghar district on Thursday.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing public access to law enforcement and upgrading police facilities, was officially launched during a ceremony attended by key law enforcement officials, including District Police Officer (DPO) Torghar, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, and other prominent figures from the police force.

DIG Hazara, while addressing the ceremony, emphasized the significance of the new police station in facilitating easier access to law enforcement services for the local population. He expressed optimism that the establishment of such facilities would contribute to an improved law and order situation, potentially leading to a reduction in crime rates within the region.

DPO Torghar, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, provided comprehensive briefings to IG Hazara, offering insights into the current security landscape in Torghar district. DIG Hazara acknowledged and praised the courage of the Torghar community, highlighting their unwavering support in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He expressed confidence in the sustained collaboration between the community and law enforcement.

Following the inauguration, IG Hazara conducted a thorough visit to the Torghar Police Headquarters. During this visit, he engaged with officers and personnel from various departments, providing directives to enhance their professional skills. He urged continuous efforts to elevate the overall capabilities of law enforcement in the region.

