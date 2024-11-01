Open Menu

New Policy Being Devised To Boost Local Mobile Phone Exports, NA Told

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that a new policy for Mobile Device Manufacturing and Export is being devised to boost the exports of locally manufactured mobile phones.

In response to a question from MQM’s Aminul Haq, Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahid Usman informed the lower house of Parliament that 93 percent of mobile handsets are assembled locally, highlighting the country’s substantial domestic production capacity.

He noted that almost all major brands have set up local assembly operations, which has contributed to the industry’s growth.

During the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi informed the House that 820 new high-capacity wagons are being introduced to enhance the freight-carrying capacity of Pakistan Railways.

He also mentioned that the Thar-Coal connectivity project is in progress and will greatly benefit the railway freight sector.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Railways stated that negotiations are ongoing with the Reko Diq Mining Company, which is anticipated to significantly boost freight revenue for the railways.

