New Policy On Card To Supply Electricity To Consumers On Flat Rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

New policy on card to supply electricity to consumers on flat rate

New policy is on card to supply electricity to the consumers at a flat rate during winter in order to consume maximum volume of available capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :New policy is on card to supply electricity to the consumers at a flat rate during winter in order to consume maximum volume of available capacity.

"The government is likely to unveil new winter power policy next month for supplying electricity to the consumers at a flat rate," sources told APP here.

They said work had already been started on the winter power policy which likely to be finalized by shortly. It would also help supply cheap electricity to industry, commercial sector and domestic consumers, they said.

However, the sources said this facility would only be available to the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric.

The tariff would be fixed as per revenue requirements in winter months, they said.

They said currently the installed capacity stood at over 35,000MW which needs to be consumed at maximum level.

The new winter power policy would certainly minimize industrial slow down as consumption of gas would also be lowered with cheaper electricity.

"Usually, around 7000-8000 MW electricity is available in winter months but now it will be 14000- 15000 MW as additional electricity is likely from K-IV, Thar coal and Neelum-Jhelum," they said.

Meanwhile, the government has already embarked upon an ambitious plan to enhance renewable energy share to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

