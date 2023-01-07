UrduPoint.com

New Policy On Local Purchase Of Medicines Introduced In Health Dept: Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Punjab has introduced a new policy on local purchase of medicines.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said the new policy would set a new standard of transparency in the health department.

She said that Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and his team deserved congratulations. She said the new policy of local purchase would increase the trend of competition. She said that the provision of free medicines to patients would be improved. She said the entire system had been computerized under the new policy. She said that providing free and quality medicines to patients in hospitals was the top priority of the government.

