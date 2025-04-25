Open Menu

New Polio Case Reported From Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:39 PM

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a polio case from District Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a polio case from District Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is the third polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the eighth case from Pakistan at large this year.

The second nationwide Polio campaign of the year is currently underway, from April 21 to 27, with the goal of vaccinating 45.4 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

This will be followed by another nationwide campaign from May 26 to June 1.

The Programme is making an urgent appeal to parents to ensure children receive repeated doses of the polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling poliovirus.

The ongoing polio campaign is a critical opportunity to safeguard children against this disease.

