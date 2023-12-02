Open Menu

New Polio Case Reported From KP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 06:37 PM

New polio case reported from KP

A Polio virus has been confirmed in a nine-month old child in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A Polio virus has been confirmed in a nine-month old child in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on Saturday, with this fresh case, the number of polio cases in the country this year has increased to six.

He said that the confirmation of polio virus in 20 environmental samples from 12 districts of the country was alarming.

The virus has affected another child of our country, he said and added that children under the age of five were especially at risk from this virus.

He urged the parents to give polio drops to their children to protect them from polio virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio From

Recent Stories

Suzuki van drivers create havoc in Abbottabad by o ..

Suzuki van drivers create havoc in Abbottabad by overcharging fares

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commission in Australia hosts dinner ..

Pakistan High Commission in Australia hosts dinner for cricket team

4 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill four pro-Iran fighters in new ..

Israeli strikes kill four pro-Iran fighters in new Syria toll: monitor

4 minutes ago
 'My blood boils': Kissinger's bitter legacy in Sou ..

'My blood boils': Kissinger's bitter legacy in Southeast Asia

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed A ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram , SAPM discuss health fac ..

5 minutes ago
 PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

28 minutes ago
Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid pow ..

Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid power production's crosscutting i ..

20 minutes ago
 ‘CJP can’t be pressurized,’ the top judge se ..

52 minutes ago
 Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

14 minutes ago
 Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental ..

Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental initiatives

14 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data govern ..

Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data governance framework to tackle clima ..

14 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan