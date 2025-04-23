New Polio Case Reported In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a polio case from District Torghar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This is the second polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the seventh case from Pakistan at large this year.
The second nationwide (NID) Polio campaign of the year is currently in progress in the country from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country.
This will be followed by another nationwide campaign from May 26 to June 1.
District Torghar is included in both these vaccination campaigns, along with all other districts of the country.
The Programme is making an urgent appeal to parents to ensure your children receive repeated doses of the polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling poliovirus.
The ongoing polio campaign is a critical opportunity to safeguard children against this disease.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DCs told to ramp up anti-encroachment drive, price checks6 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in KP6 minutes ago
-
Senator Musadik visits GLOF-Prone areas in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess climate risks16 minutes ago
-
Second case of polio infection in current year reported in KP26 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held36 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.5 mln36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to conduct open court at regional office on April 2436 minutes ago
-
RC hands over aid for Kurram victims to DC56 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of classical vocalist Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan observed56 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan observed56 minutes ago
-
Recent hailstorms, rains affect wheat crops, fruit orchards in KP56 minutes ago
-
IRM, Iqra university organize seminar in connection with Earth Day 202556 minutes ago