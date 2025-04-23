Open Menu

New Polio Case Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

New polio case reported in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a polio case from District Torghar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is the second polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the seventh case from Pakistan at large this year.

The second nationwide (NID) Polio campaign of the year is currently in progress in the country from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country.

This will be followed by another nationwide campaign from May 26 to June 1.

District Torghar is included in both these vaccination campaigns, along with all other districts of the country.

The Programme is making an urgent appeal to parents to ensure your children receive repeated doses of the polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling poliovirus.

The ongoing polio campaign is a critical opportunity to safeguard children against this disease.

