New Polio Case Reported In KP, Raising Disease Toll To 50 In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

New polio case reported in KP, raising disease toll to 50 in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad has confirmed the detection of another wild poliovirus (WPV1) case.

According to a press release issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP on Tuesday, the lab confirmed the case from girl-child from Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), bringing the number of cases this year to 50.

Genetic sequencing of the virus isolated from collected samples indicates it is genetically linked to WPV1 detected in the same district in July.

"This is the second polio case from Tank and 50th polio case from Pakistan this year," the press release added.

So far, 24 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 11 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

