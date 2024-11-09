New Polio Case Reported In KP, Raising The Toll Of Infection To 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A new case of polio virus infection has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, raising the toll of crippling disease to 10 in the region during current year.
According to an official of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, a 28 months old boy in Behram union council of Darazbanda Tehsih of D.I.
Khan district has been diagnosed infected with polio virus.
This is the third case of polio infection in D.I.Khan district and 48th in the country in 2024.
According to break up of polio cases during current year, 23 have been reported in Baluchistan, 13 from Sindh, 10 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
While in KP, three cases are reported in D.I.Khan, two each from Lakki Marwat and Kohat, and one each from Mohmand, Tank and Nowshera districts.
