Open Menu

New Polio Case Reported In KP, Raising The Toll Of Infection To 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

New polio case reported in KP, raising the toll of infection to 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A new case of polio virus infection has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, raising the toll of crippling disease to 10 in the region during current year.

According to an official of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, a 28 months old boy in Behram union council of Darazbanda Tehsih of D.I.

Khan district has been diagnosed infected with polio virus.

This is the third case of polio infection in D.I.Khan district and 48th in the country in 2024.

According to break up of polio cases during current year, 23 have been reported in Baluchistan, 13 from Sindh, 10 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

While in KP, three cases are reported in D.I.Khan, two each from Lakki Marwat and Kohat, and one each from Mohmand, Tank and Nowshera districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Kohat Nowshera Lakki Marwat Tank From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

18 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

19 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

19 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

19 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

19 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

19 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

19 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan