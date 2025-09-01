New Polio Case Reported In Tank District
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new polio case from District Tank in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a press released issued by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) KP, the latest polio case involves a 20-month-old girl from Union Council Ping A, District Tank.
This is the 14th Polio case from Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. With this detection, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 24 – including 16 from Khyber.
In all a total of 16 cases of polio infection have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including four from Tank, three each from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan, one each from Torghar, D.I.Khan and Kohistan Lower.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Rheumatology OPD inaugurated in Larkana6 seconds ago
-
Livestock Dept sets up mobile vet hospitals9 seconds ago
-
NA to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi with simple, dignified programme: Ayaz Sadiq10 seconds ago
-
IHC, lowers courts resume work after summer vacations12 seconds ago
-
New polio case reported in Tank district14 seconds ago
-
Two more tour operators withdraw cases against Hajj quota15 seconds ago
-
HEC issues active MS & PhD programmes to strengthen degree attestation process16 seconds ago
-
PM lauds Pak-China enduring friendship10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Afghan Consul General over earthquake losses10 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas10 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi visits flood-affected areas of Mailsi10 minutes ago
-
Women killed her Sister-in-Law over on demestic issue, police arrested10 minutes ago