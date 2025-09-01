New polio case reported in Tank district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new polio case from District Tank in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press released issued by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) KP, the latest polio case involves a 20-month-old girl from Union Council Ping A, District Tank.

This is the 14th Polio case from Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. With this detection, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 24 – including 16 from Khyber.

In all a total of 16 cases of polio infection have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including four from Tank, three each from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan, one each from Torghar, D.I.Khan and Kohistan Lower.