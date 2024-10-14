New Polio case reports from Quetta

Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type-1 case from Quetta District of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type-1 case from Quetta District of Balochistan.

The index case had onset of paralysis on 22 August 2024.

This is the third polio case from district Quetta and the 33rd from Pakistan at large this year.

So far, 17 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 10 from Sindh, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Environmental samples from Quetta District and Quetta Block have been consistently positive for WPV1 this year, indicating continued circulation of the virus and risk to children.

This year, 37 positive environmental samples and three cases have been reported from Quetta, while Quetta Block has reported 65 positive environmental samples and 11 cases.

This outbreak is indicative of the harm children suffer due to missed vaccination opportunities.