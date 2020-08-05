Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said unveiling of the new political map by Prime Minister Imran Khan reflected the aspirations of Pakistani nation and received the utmost support from all segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said unveiling of the new political map by Prime Minister Imran Khan reflected the aspirations of Pakistani nation and received the utmost support from all segments of the society.

"Every part of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris by welcoming the new map and rejected India's illegal move of August 5 last year," the foreign minister said here at the public unveiling of Pakistan's new political map.

The foreign minister said the map clearly defined Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, Siachen and Sir Creek, and showed the IIOJK as a disputed territory that needed to be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Qureshi said Pakistan for the fourth time was going to bring the issue of IIOJK at the UNSC platform.

He said one day Kashmir would be free from the tyranny of India and would become a part of Pakistan.

He recalled that with Pakistan's efforts, the international community had also started paying attention to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as 20 UN rapporteurs in Geneva had expressed concern over the worsening human rights situation in the IIOJK.

Qureshi said the Kashmiris had been facing siege by the Indian security forces for one year after illegal revocation of the Valley's special status.

He said India's reaction to Pakistan's new political map demonstrated that it was greatly irked by the move.

