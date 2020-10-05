New power connection thru web portal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to receive applications for new electricity connections through its web portal.

A spokesman of the company said on Monday that FESCO has introduced "new connection application portal" to facilitate people.

Anyone can submit application for new power connection online without visiting FESCO offices.

The official stated that training of all technical officers, technical assistants, head draftsmen, tracers and computer operators was initiated after which they will be deputed to handle new connection application portal.

The applicant will submit the application for new connection through this portal and he/she could see status of the application from this site, he added.