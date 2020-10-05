UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Power Connection Thru Web Portal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

New power connection thru web portal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to receive applications for new electricity connections through its web portal.

A spokesman of the company said on Monday that FESCO has introduced "new connection application portal" to facilitate people.

Anyone can submit application for new power connection online without visiting FESCO offices.

The official stated that training of all technical officers, technical assistants, head draftsmen, tracers and computer operators was initiated after which they will be deputed to handle new connection application portal.

The applicant will submit the application for new connection through this portal and he/she could see status of the application from this site, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company SITE All From FESCO

Recent Stories

SBP introduces Roshan Digital Account for Overseas ..

14 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi announces AED4.4 million to full ..

19 minutes ago

“Stop pretending that it’s okay”:  Wasim Ak ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,287 recove ..

49 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to courageous Kashmiris f ..

52 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in 24 ho ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.