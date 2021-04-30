UrduPoint.com
New Prayer Permits For Last 10 Days Of Ramazan In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

New prayer permits for last 10 days of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced new permits would be available for Qiyam Al-Layl prayers — a voluntary prayer offered between the Isha prayer and the Fajr prayer (before dawn) — during the last 10 days of Ramazan, through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps.

Meanwhile, various ministries and government departments have stressed the necessity of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations for their employees as a condition for entering their places of work, Arab news reported.

Employees will have to update their status on the Tawakkalna app, and only those who have received a vaccination, and have the word "immunized" on their app, will be allowed in.

The ministries of justice, health, education, the Border Guards, Air Defense and the National Guard have all begun to list employees who have not received vaccines, to protect them and those around them from potential infection while at work.

More Stories From Pakistan

