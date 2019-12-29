UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New President FPCCI To Work With The Govt As An Economic Partner; Khattak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

New President FPCCI to work with the Govt as an economic partner; Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would restructure its role and promote business and Industry specific which would facilitate the country business community.

Chairman (Capital) of the Businessmen Panel and Former Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Riaz Khattak said President (Elect) of the FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar have a vast experience of Industry and he can surely review the dysfunctional policies of the Federation which hammers the businessmen in past.

He added that under the leadership of new FPCCI President, Federation has open for all business community with the vision to safeguard the interests of the economic interests of Pakistan said a statement issued here on Sunday.

"Now we will work with the PTI government as an economic partner and take FPCCI on a new high in the capacity the country largest apex trade body", he added.

He added that credit of historic success went to all team members of the BMP since 2015 as they work day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.

BMP Secretary General (Federal), Ahmad Jawad said , under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, has been struggling really hard since many years and this year they succeeded in overthrowing almost all their opponents, the business and industrial community hopes that the newly-elected leadership at FPCCI would take practical steps to improve FPCCI's functioning and make it a vibrant platform.

"Now FPCCI free from the clutches of UBG, which remained in power for five consecutive years" Jawad added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Chambers Of Commerce Sunday 2015 All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

3 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.