New President FPCCI to work with the Govt as an economic partner; Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would restructure its role and promote business and Industry specific which would facilitate the country business community.

Chairman (Capital) of the Businessmen Panel and Former Vice President FPCCI, Muhammad Riaz Khattak said President (Elect) of the FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar have a vast experience of Industry and he can surely review the dysfunctional policies of the Federation which hammers the businessmen in past.

He added that under the leadership of new FPCCI President, Federation has open for all business community with the vision to safeguard the interests of the economic interests of Pakistan said a statement issued here on Sunday.

"Now we will work with the PTI government as an economic partner and take FPCCI on a new high in the capacity the country largest apex trade body", he added.

He added that credit of historic success went to all team members of the BMP since 2015 as they work day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.

BMP Secretary General (Federal), Ahmad Jawad said , under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, has been struggling really hard since many years and this year they succeeded in overthrowing almost all their opponents, the business and industrial community hopes that the newly-elected leadership at FPCCI would take practical steps to improve FPCCI's functioning and make it a vibrant platform.

"Now FPCCI free from the clutches of UBG, which remained in power for five consecutive years" Jawad added.