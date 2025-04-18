New Prices Of Wheat Flour Fixed In Mirpur Khas District
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Friday fixed new prices of wheat flour throughout Mirpur Khas district.
According to DC office, the new fix price will be mill super flour wholesale Rs 67 per kg and retail Rs 72 per kg, mill fine flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg, mill plain flour wholesale Rs 64 per kg and retail Rs 68 per kg, mill special flour wholesale Rs 75 per kg and retail Rs 80 per kg, and mill plain flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg.
The DC has directed mill and flour owners to display price lists prominently and warned of strict action against overcharging. Citizens can report complaints to the DC's Office Control Room at on 02339290069 or 02339290070.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Kohat distributed Easter prizes3 minutes ago
-
New prices of wheat flour fixed in Mirpur Khas district3 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues extreme weather advisory for Punjab, Islamabad, Northern Region13 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C13 minutes ago
-
SHO, constables found guilty in Kasur dance party case, LHC told13 minutes ago
-
National 5-Day Polio Eradication Drive to Begin in AJK23 minutes ago
-
Target killing claims two live in Fatehjang23 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold public meeting in Sukkur on April 25; Nisar Khuhro23 minutes ago
-
PTI altering Adiala Jail visitor lists, blaming Punjab govt: Azma Bokhari33 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Open Court to address public complaints33 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of petition regarding promotion of FBR's woman officer33 minutes ago
-
Death penalty, life term, rigorous imprisonment, fines for blasphemy convict33 minutes ago