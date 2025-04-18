Open Menu

New Prices Of Wheat Flour Fixed In Mirpur Khas District

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM

New prices of wheat flour fixed in Mirpur Khas district

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Friday fixed new prices of wheat flour throughout Mirpur Khas district.

According to DC office, the new fix price will be mill super flour wholesale Rs 67 per kg and retail Rs 72 per kg, mill fine flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg, mill plain flour wholesale Rs 64 per kg and retail Rs 68 per kg, mill special flour wholesale Rs 75 per kg and retail Rs 80 per kg, and mill plain flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg.

The DC has directed mill and flour owners to display price lists prominently and warned of strict action against overcharging. Citizens can report complaints to the DC's Office Control Room at on 02339290069 or 02339290070.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

18 minutes ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

7 hours ago
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

7 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

7 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

9 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

9 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

9 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan