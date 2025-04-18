New prices of wheat flour fixed in Mirpur Khas district

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Friday fixed new prices of wheat flour throughout Mirpur Khas district.

According to DC office, the new fix price will be mill super flour wholesale Rs 67 per kg and retail Rs 72 per kg, mill fine flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg, mill plain flour wholesale Rs 64 per kg and retail Rs 68 per kg, mill special flour wholesale Rs 75 per kg and retail Rs 80 per kg, and mill plain flour wholesale Rs 70 per kg and retail Rs 75 per kg.

The DC has directed mill and flour owners to display price lists prominently and warned of strict action against overcharging. Citizens can report complaints to the DC's Office Control Room at on 02339290069 or 02339290070.

APP/hms/378