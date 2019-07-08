New professional units be brought into tax net: Minister

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers to bring new professional units into tax net from the list of companies registered and available on the list of Security Exchange Companies of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers to bring new professional units into tax net from the list of companies registered and available on the list of Security Exchange Companies of Pakistan

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday, said a statement.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director E & T HQ Shahabuddin Khatri, Director Taxes II Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers also attended the meeting.

He asked the Director Excise and Taxation Taxes II to hold regular meetings with the staff posted for Professional Tax collection, mobilize and guide them to chalk out strategies to boost the recovery of professional tax to achieve the target for the financial year 2019-20.

The Minister also directed that all paid challans must be updated and authenticated immediately in computer system as per standard operating procedure.

He took strict notice of the issue that certain officers had hired private persons for tax collection purpose, warning them he said that if any one was found involved in hiring private persons for official work, strict action would be initiated.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also directed the officers and officialsto ensure punctuality in the offices.