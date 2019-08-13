UrduPoint.com
New Program For Providing Basic Amenities To Citizens Approved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab government has decided to launch a new program for providing basic amenities of life to the citizens of rural and urban areas at their door steps across the province.

This new program was approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, according to a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The chief minister said Rs 25 billion would be spent on this program under which cleanliness system, provision of potable water and sewerage systems of cities and rural areas would be improved.

Inactive water supply and sewerage schemes would be restored whereas necessary machinery will be required for the cleanliness condition, he added.

The chief minister directed the officers to implement this program immediately and said he wanted the development and progress of every city and village of the province.

He said more funds had been allocated in the budget of the current fiscal year for the development of backward areas of Punjab.

He said people's right would be given to them by improving the provision of basic amenities.

Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary C&W. Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Law, Secretary Local Bodies, Special Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, head of Special Monitoring Unit and concerned officials were present on this occasion.

