New Programs For Special People To Be Launched: Farukh

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :PPP MPA, Syed Farukh Shah has said on Thursday that the district Government is fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

While talking to a group of special people at his residence, the MPA said in near future, the government would launch new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination with any category of special person was not our policy.

