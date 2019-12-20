UrduPoint.com
New Property Tax To Become Effective From July 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Excise,Taxation & Narcotics Director Muhammad Abdullah Khan said that the new property tax would become effective from July 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Excise,Taxation & Narcotics Director Muhammad Abdullah Khan said that the new property tax would become effective from July 2020.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, he said a grand survey was underway after five years to add new buildings into the tax net, adding that door-to door marking would also be made during the survey.

He said that it was also decided in directors conference that residential areas and commercial areas would be kept separate.

He urged property tax owners to update their documents and said an awareness drive was also being launched.

He said professional tax would be made computerized soon,adding that they decided to collect entertainment tax from cinemas again and now the tax would be fixed.

He said that people could contact to the excise office to collect number plates of their vehicles and motorcycles.

