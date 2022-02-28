New prosecution committee to pursue Sri Lankan manager case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwer has constituted new prosecution committee in order to ensure high quality prosecution for trial court for the Sialkot incident, in which Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara was killed by frenzied mob.

According to a spokesperson for the Prosecutor General office here on Monday, new committee includes Deputy Prosecutor Generals Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Asmatullah Khan and Assistant District Public Prosecutor Zahid Sarfraz Khan and Umer Farooq.

The committee would submit its report on each date of hearing to the secretary prosecution as well as Prosecutor General Punjab. The new committee has resumed its responsibilities.