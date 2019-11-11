UrduPoint.com
New Province Essential For Fair Distribution Of Resources: Minister Food

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry planted a tree at Government Degree College for Women Satellite Town here on Monday as part of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said special attention was being paid on planting more and more trees under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of making Pakistan green and clean.

He said all the students should plant a tree individually in order to mitigate the effects of smog and pollution.

He further stated that education was among top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who was keen in the provision of all the facilities to the educational institutions.

"In order to redress the deprivation of Bahawalpur, the new province will be established shortly", the minister added.

He further stated that the new province was essential for fair and justified distribution of resources.

In the end, the minister gave away prizes and certificates among students who have won distinctions in chief minister Punjab's speech competition.

