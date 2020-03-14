New provinces can be created with consultation: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the new provinces could be created only with the consultation of all the stakeholders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the new provinces could be created only with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

Talking to media at the residence of senior politician Javed Hashmi flanked by PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, he said the PML-N during its governmental tenure had remarkably controlled inflation and unemployment in the country and introduced a milestone China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would change fate of the country.

He said the opposition was united for cause of the masses.

Praising political role of Javed Hashmi, Abbasi said the former had taught them to remain steadfast and never lose courage while facing imprisonment.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N government had 'gifted' the region with motorway besides many other development projects.

Earlier, Javed Hashmi welcomed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, saying, both the leaders had sacrificed a lot for democracy.