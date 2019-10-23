New provision in law to hold tax officials accountable

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A new provision has been incorporated in the tax laws to hold officials accountable on wrong assessment of tax.

New Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Multan Nazir Ahmad Shoro told APP on Wednesday that tax officials were also a part of society and complaints against them regarding abuse of authority could only be addressed through proper documentation of economy.

He expressed concerns that no one was ready to document his/her business. He added that when business persons or traders would do business on the basis of their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) then neither they will be able to show sale or profit less than actual nor any tax official would be able to put pressure on them for illegal benefits.

He said the country's imports had decreased and macro economic indicators were improving.

He said the department was endeavouring hard to improve tax base in the jurisdiction of RTO Multan and the exercise was yielding positive results.

Shoro said he was hopeful that the country would achieve the revenue target and added he foresaw a bright future for Pakistan.

He said people used to complain of business losses these days but their tax returns do not correspond to their lavish life-style.