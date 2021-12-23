UrduPoint.com

New Public Transport Fares For Urban Routes Of Abbottabad Notified

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:08 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner with the consultation of other stakeholders notified the new fare list of urban transport for Abbottabad.

According to the notification, the decision was made for the fixation of new fares for urban routes of Abbottabad city in a meeting chaired by the DC Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir with the consultation including Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Traffic police and representatives of transporters.

The meeting has unanimously increased 5 to 8 rupees per route where from Abbottabad to Salhad and Abbottabad to Upper and Lower Malikpura the fare was increased from 10 to 15 rupees, from Abbottabad to Banda Amlook and Tobathar 15 to 22 rupees, from Abbottabad to Nawanshahr, Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), PMA main gate, Khuta Qabar and Nawanshahr Bani to AMC via Bilal Town from 15 rupees to 23.

Similarly, from Kakul village to Abbottabad downward, Abbottabad city to Dhamtoor and from Abbottabad to Mirpur the fare was increased from 25 to 30 rupees while from Abbottabad city to Kakul village upward and Harnoi the fare of urban transport has been increased from 25 rupees to 33 rupees.

