New Punjab LG System Better Than Previous Ones: Raja Basharat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday said the new system of local government was different from all the old ones which would help in solving problems at the grassroots level as per the aspirations of the people

He was addressing the inaugural function of online training program for newly recruited officers in Punjab Local Government Department at Civil Secretariat, as a chief guest. Punjab LG Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing to on departmental matters while Special Secretary Local Bodies Babar Aman Babar highlighted the purpose and usefulness of the online training program.

Congratulating the new officers, the Law Minister said that fulfilling the expectations of the people connected with the local government system should be their mission. He said that the new local government system was an important part of the PTI government's manifesto which would be a prelude to real change in the province. He expressed the hope that the officers would serve the people on merit as they were recruited on merit.

On the occasion, the Secretary Local Government said that the municipal officers recruited in various cadres including finance, infrastructure, service, regulation and engineering and they would undergo training which would further excel their professional skills. He said the Punjab LG Department had recruited these 402 officers in the local governments through Punjab Public Service Commission. In view of coronavirus, it had been decided to conduct pre-service training of new officers online instead at the Local Government Academy, he added.

Babar Aman Babar said that the decision of online training was proving to be very beneficial. The cost stated by the training academy for this program was Rs. 26 million while the actual cost of this online training was now only Rs. 170,000.

DG Local Government Asiya Gul, Additional Secretary Admin Bilal Ilyas, Deputy Secretary Rizwan Manzoor, Secretary Local Government Board Mazhar Iqbal, Mahmood Masood Tamna, Najeeb Aslam and many other officials were present on the occasion.

