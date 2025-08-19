New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi Tuesday chaired a significant meeting at the Home Department to discuss the preparation of the "Punjab War Book."

The session focused on presenting an initial framework of a comprehensive strategy to address potential enemy attacks, war and emergency situations. According to Home Department spokesperson, the defence planning wing of the Home Department provided a detailed briefing regarding the roles and responsibilities of 33 relevant Federal and provincial departments in case of a hostile attack. It was noted that the original Punjab War Book, formulated in 1981, is now being updated after 45 years to align with contemporary security challenges.

The updated Punjab War Book clearly delineates the responsibilities of each department and institution to ensure timely and effective response during emergencies. The meeting also included discussions on necessary steps to protect vital installations and the public across the province.

Consultations were held in the context of the Pakistan government’s recently issued "War Book," focusing on protocols to respond to missile strikes, drone attacks and cyber-attacks. The construction of secure bunkers and shelters in residential areas throughout the province was also discussed, including the potential revision of building by-laws to meet these requirements.

During the meeting, every detail related to safeguarding public life and property in Punjab was examined meticulously.

The Secretary Home Punjab emphasised that protocols are being modernised to ensure the safety of citizens and critical infrastructure in times of war.

He said that Divisional and District Intelligence Committees will be empowered to manage any emergency situations effectively.

He further highlighted the importance of timely delivery of food and medicines during crises. Directions were given to complete the mapping of existing resources in all districts promptly. The secretary assured that Civil Defence is being equipped with all possible resources for urban defence.

Additionally, hospitals and communication networks will be maintained fully operational during emergencies. The meeting also addressed the prevention of possible propaganda on social media and the timely dissemination of verified information, which will be incorporated into the War Book.

Dr Javed Qazi instructed that district administrations, PDMA, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and security agencies maintain full coordination. Civil Defence was tasked with identifying secure shelters province-wide. It was also decided to activate control rooms under the Home Department’s central control room in all districts for efficient emergency management.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab Tariq Chauhan, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, DIG Special Branch Khurram Shehzad, Additional DG PDMA Jawad Haider, Additional Secretary Defence Planning Colonel Shehzad Amir, Additional Secretary Home Asma Cheema, Additional Secretary Foreign National Security Uzma Saleem, consultant Major (retd) Mudassar Butt and Director Civil Defence Zegham Nawaz.