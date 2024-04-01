New Punjabi Movie “Babul Veer” To Be Released On Eid-ul-Fitr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A new Punjabi movie titled “Babul Veer” directed by Ghulam Hussain Taunsvi would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr, featuring Haider Sultan Rahi in the lead role.
Film Star Haider Sultan Rahi talking to APP said that this new Punjabi movie would rule the hearts of the audience on Eid ul Fitr.
Rahi expressed his hope that the film fans would also love to watch him in his new style and role in the new movies.
Haider Rahi is the eldest son of the most famous Punjabi actor and action hero late Sultan Rahi who dominated the cinema screens for decades without any failure.
