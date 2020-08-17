UrduPoint.com
New Qatari Envoy Calls On Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The newly appointed ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Monday and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan enjoyed deep, long-standing and fraternal relations with Qatar, in a meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He congratulated the ambassador of Qatar on assuming his responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that it would further strengthen Pak-Qatar relations and enhance bilateral cooperation to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ambassador conveyed the message of best wishes from Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

