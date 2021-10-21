UrduPoint.com

New Rain Spell With Snowfall Over Hilly Areas In Hazara Likely To Start From Friday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:20 AM

New rain spell with snowfall over hilly areas in Hazara likely to start from Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department on Thursday has forecast a new rain spell and snowfall over hilly areas of Hazara division from Friday evening.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to the district administrations and authorities concerned to take precautionary measures and remain alert in view of heavy rains.

According to the Met department, the heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm and snowfall over hilly areas is expected in Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts and is likely to continue intermittently till Sunday.

Heavy rain with hailstorms is also expected in some parts of Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts of the region.

PDMA also warned the tourists to take special precautionary measures during the visit to the upper parts of the Hazara division and be aware of the weather conditions. Keeping in view of the situation PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully operational.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Alert Mansehra Haripur Kohistan Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

2 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

9 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.