New rain spell with snowfall over hilly areas in Hazara likely to start from Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department on Thursday has forecast a new rain spell and snowfall over hilly areas of Hazara division from Friday evening.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued instructions to the district administrations and authorities concerned to take precautionary measures and remain alert in view of heavy rains.

According to the Met department, the heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm and snowfall over hilly areas is expected in Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts and is likely to continue intermittently till Sunday.

Heavy rain with hailstorms is also expected in some parts of Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts of the region.

PDMA also warned the tourists to take special precautionary measures during the visit to the upper parts of the Hazara division and be aware of the weather conditions. Keeping in view of the situation PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully operational.