New ramp inaugurated at Islamabad International Airport to facilitate passengers, visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy Thursday inaugurated a newly-constructed ramp to facilitate passengers and visitors at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

"The ramp will provide direct access from car park to the International Departures for the facilitation of passengers and meeters/greeters visiting the IIAP," an Aviation Division press release said.

The project was completed by Engineering Services Directorate Civil Aviation Authority within a period of four months.

The Division has planned three more ramps for giving direct access to passengers and visitors from car park to Domestic Departure, International Arrivals and Domestic Arrivals.

With these ramps, "it is expected that comfort level of passengers and meeters/greeters will increase and the facility will add a value to the service level of airport."Later, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Secretary also planted a sapling in the green belt of IIAP.