UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Ramp Inaugurated At Islamabad International Airport To Facilitate Passengers, Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

New ramp inaugurated at Islamabad International Airport to facilitate passengers, visitors

Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy Thursday inaugurated a newly-constructed ramp to facilitate passengers and visitors at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy Thursday inaugurated a newly-constructed ramp to facilitate passengers and visitors at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

"The ramp will provide direct access from car park to the International Departures for the facilitation of passengers and meeters/greeters visiting the IIAP," an Aviation Division press release said.

The project was completed by Engineering Services Directorate Civil Aviation Authority within a period of four months.

The Division has planned three more ramps for giving direct access to passengers and visitors from car park to Domestic Departure, International Arrivals and Domestic Arrivals.

With these ramps, "it is expected that comfort level of passengers and meeters/greeters will increase and the facility will add a value to the service level of airport."Later, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Federal Secretary also planted a sapling in the green belt of IIAP.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Car Nasir From Airport

Recent Stories

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka brings back Perera, Pradeep into T20 squ ..

4 minutes ago

The first Digital Sargodha Expo 2020 at Sargodha U ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan denounces 'massacres' committed against Mu ..

4 minutes ago

NAPA announces International Performing Arts Festi ..

8 minutes ago

No Corona virus case reported in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.