New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The district price control committee, in its meeting on Friday, fixed new rates for the daily-use commodities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that now white grams (big) will be available at Rs 230 per kg in whole-sale and at Rs. 235 in retail, whereas white grams (small) will be sold at Rs. 217 per kg (whole-sale) and Rs. 220 per kg (retail).

Similarly, black grams (big) at Rs. 135 and Rs. 138 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs. 130 and Rs. 134 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs. 135 and Rs. 140 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs. 130 and Rs. 135 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.117 and Rs.122 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.260 and Rs.265 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.245 and Rs.248 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.215 and Rs.218 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.237 and Rs.

240 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.140 and Rs.145 per kg.

Rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.135 and Rs.140 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.150 and Rs.155 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.60 and Rs.62 per kg, milk at Rs.100 per litre in Tehsil City and at Rs.95 per litre in other tehsils, yogurt (Dehi) at Rs.110 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.100 per kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1000 per kg and beef at Rs.500 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.950 per kg and Rs.450 per kg in other Tehsils, Tandoori Roti (100-gram weight) at Rs.8, Khameeri Roti at Rs.10, simple Naan at Rs.12 and ice at Rs.5 per kg.

The prices of fruits, vegetables and poultry items would be released on daily basis, he said and that price control magistrates would remain active in the field to control artificial price hike, overcharging and profiteering without any discrimination.