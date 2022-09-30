New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The district price control committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for daily-use commodities.

A spokesman for the district government said here on Friday that Besan (gram powder) would be available at Rs.240 per kilogram (kg) in whole sale whereas its price in retail would be Rs.246 per kg.

Similarly, price of white grams (big) will be Rs.288 and Rs.296 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs.258 and Rs.266 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.220 and Rs.226 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.230 and Rs.236 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.336 and Rs.340 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.336 and Rs.340 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.210 and Rs.216 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.

247 and Rs.252 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.388 and Rs.392 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, rice broken at Rs.71 and Rs.75 per kg, flour (10-kg) at Rs.648 per bag, flour (20-kg) at Rs.1295 per bag, milk in Tehsil City at Rs.100/- per liter and in other Tehsils at Rs.95 per liter, yogurt in Tehsil City at Rs.110 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.100 per kg, mutton in Tehsil City at Rs.1200 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.1000 per kg, beef in Tehsil City at Rs.600 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.500 per kg, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.10, Roti (Khameeri) at Rs.12 and Naan (simple) at Rs.15 and ice at Rs.5 per kg.

Rates of vegetables and poultry items would be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, spokesman added.