UrduPoint.com

New Rates For Daily-use Commodities Fixed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The district price control committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for daily-use commodities.

A spokesman for the district government said here on Friday that Besan (gram powder) would be available at Rs.240 per kilogram (kg) in whole sale whereas its price in retail would be Rs.246 per kg.

Similarly, price of white grams (big) will be Rs.288 and Rs.296 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs.258 and Rs.266 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.220 and Rs.226 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.230 and Rs.236 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.336 and Rs.340 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.336 and Rs.340 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.210 and Rs.216 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.

247 and Rs.252 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.388 and Rs.392 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.225 and Rs.230 per kg, rice broken at Rs.71 and Rs.75 per kg, flour (10-kg) at Rs.648 per bag, flour (20-kg) at Rs.1295 per bag, milk in Tehsil City at Rs.100/- per liter and in other Tehsils at Rs.95 per liter, yogurt in Tehsil City at Rs.110 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.100 per kg, mutton in Tehsil City at Rs.1200 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.1000 per kg, beef in Tehsil City at Rs.600 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.500 per kg, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.10, Roti (Khameeri) at Rs.12 and Naan (simple) at Rs.15 and ice at Rs.5 per kg.

Rates of vegetables and poultry items would be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sale Karnal Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

56 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

2 hours ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.