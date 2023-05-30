New rates for daily use commodities fixed

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration has fixed new rates for daily use commodities for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :District administration has fixed new rates for daily use commodities for convenience of general public.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that white grams (small) would be sold at Rs.318 per kilogram (kg) in wholesales and at Rs.325 per kg in retailer's shops while wholesale price of black grams (big) will be Rs.200 per kg and retail price of this commodity would be Rs.208 per kg.

Similarly, black grams (small) would be available at Rs.185 per kg in wholesale and at Rs.192 per kg in retail, gram pulses (big) at Rs.202 per kg and Rs.210 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.193 per kg and Rs.200 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed, unpolished) at Rs.195 per kg and Rs.205 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.440 per kg and Rs.450 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.410 per kg and Rs.414 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.

230 per kg and Rs.238 per kg, lentil pulses (small, Afghani) at Rs.320 per kg and Rs.328 per kg, gram powder (besan) at Rs.200 per kg and Rs.206 per kg, rice basmati (super Karnal, new) at Rs.290 per kg and Rs.300 per kg, rice basmati (super Karnal, old) at Rs.310 per kg and Rs.320 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.112 per kg and Rs.120 per kg, milk at Rs.140 per liter in Tehsil City and at Rs.130 per liter in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1400 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1300 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.700 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.650 per kg in other Tehsils, Tandoori Roti (100 gram weight) at Rs.15, Rooti Khameeri (100 grams weight) at Rs.18, Naan (simple, 120 grams weight) at Rs.20.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items will be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, spokesman added.